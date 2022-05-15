MIFFLINBURG — Persistence has paid off for Mifflinburg residents Taylor Montesinos and her family. They started the ball rolling in 2017 on establishing a dog park in the Borough.
Five years later, it is coming to fruition and opens this Tuesday.
That park, located adjacent to the ball fields on Eighth Street, lies on Borough-owned land.
“In the winter of 2017,” Montesinos explained, “we had a puppy and we needed a space because she had lots of energy. We didn’t feel like having to go for a three mile walk in the middle of winter every day.”
So Montesinos and her husband Lou thought, “Wouldn’t it be great to have a place to come out to, bundle up and then take her back inside.”
She brought the idea up to the borough council because she also thought it would be great to have a place for dogs to socialize.
When Montesinos and other interested residents formed a committee, she said, “We made progress, and then the pandemic hit, which slowed things down.” Although we had a plan in place and wanted to have a fundraiser, we didn’t think it was the proper time to ask people for money, she added.
This year they applied for a Degenstein grant and it was approved for $15,000. That money helped pay for the fencing, among other things.
Anonymous donors also contributed to the cost, Montesinos said.
Owen Sanders, a Boy Scout, and senior at Mifflinburg High School, pitched in to help the Dog Park Committee. “Last August,” he said, “I heard a dog park was being put in here and they were raising money, and I decided to look into it.”
Sanders went to a committee meeting, decided he wanted to help out and proposed it as his Eagle Scout project.
“My job was to install and organize all the material,” he said. He installed the gates and the fence that line the perimeter of the dog park.
There are only a few rules at the park. Be respectful of the park and make sure your dog is on a leash from the parking lot to the park, said Montesinos.
There will be trash cans inside the dog park, with bags, and everyone is expected to use them. Eventually, there will be benches and toys for the dogs to play with.
“We’d like to someday plant some trees here to give some shaded areas,” Taylor said.
Montesinos wanted to thank Mifflinburg Dog Park Committee members, Decal Dynasty, The Design Joint, Erin Threet at HR, Mifflinburg Borough Council members and Novus Surgical for helping this all come together.