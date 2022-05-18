The Danville News
Mifflinburg scored six runs in the top of the seventh to rally for a 6-5 victory over Danville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I softball action on Tuesday.
Danville falls to 8-10 overall, 8-8 HAC-I. The Ironmen won’t get a chance to defend their District 4 Class 4A championship as Danville has just 19 games scheduled, and no make-up date for its game with Williamsport.
The Wildcats (6-12 overall, 6-9 HAC-I) trailed 2-1 to start the seventh, before scoring the go-ahead runs.
The Ironmen scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but fell short in their attempt to extend the season.
Dejah Jones doubled and drove in a run for Danville.
The loss followed a 16-0 loss to North Schulkill on Friday in which Camryn Hess doubled for the Ironmen’s only hit.
Danville defeated Mifflinburg 10-4 last Thursday, as Danville grabbed a 10-0 lead and then held on.
Jones knocked in three runs, and Harper Hendrickson knocked in two runs to key the Danville offense.