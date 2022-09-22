MONTOURSVILLE — The visiting Wildcats fall to Montoursville in a double header. In both matches, Mifflinburg (0-11) was shutout in 11 of 12 sets in singles. Kaylee Swartzlander scored a point in the first set of the third singles game during the second match against Randi McKenna.
The Warriors took both doubles games in both matches via forfeit.
Match 1
Montoursville 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Kara Mann (Mont) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-0, 6-0; Alaina Marchioni (Mont) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0; Katelyn Good (Mont) def. Kaylee Swartzlander, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Jill Stone & Erin Deljanovan (Mont) won via forfeit; Kendall Simms & Randi McKenna (Mont) won via forfeit.
Match 2
Montoursville 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Kara Mann (Mont) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-0, 6-0; Erin Deljanovan (Mont) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0; Randi McKenna (Mont) def. Kaylee Swartzlander, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Jill Stone & Kendall Simms (Mont) won via forfeit; lily Fatin & Ally Witter (Mont) won via forfeit.