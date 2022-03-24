MIFFLINBURG — Main fundraiser for Mifflinburg Hose Company #1 since the 1950's, the decision has been made to discontinue the carnival, according to a release from the department.
“There are a lot factors that go into having the carnival and so many of them revolve around things that are outside our control.” said Chuck Klose, Company President. Klose said due to overwhelming circumstances it has been decided that the carnival is simply no longer viable. He said rising costs of everything from fuel to food, as well as concerns for the many improvements that need to be made to the aging infrastructure of the VFW grounds and buildings, add to their concerns.
Klose said weather and parking present challenges every year and not knowing what might happen to the parking area, which has been sold, means the company is unsure if the property will be avilable.
The company said they are deeply grateful for the support shown by Mifflinburg families over the years, their attendance and help has been invaluable. Carnival cancellation means that there will also be no parade or fireworks display, as these were a comprehensive part of the week’s activities.
“We really hope folks understand why we had to do this and how hard it was for us.” He added. For information or to offer assistance please visit www.mifflinburghoseco.org
— CHRIS BENSON