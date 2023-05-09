MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Middle School Terrific Kids winners for the months of January, February, and March have been announced.
Terrific Kids is a student-recognition program sponsored by Mifflinburg Kiwanis and Kiwanis International, that promotes character development, self-esteem, and perseverance. The Terrific Kids at Mifflinburg Area Middle School were chosen by their teachers based on the following traits: thoughtful, enthusiastic, respectful, responsible, inclusive, friendly, inquisitive and capable.
Students are recognized with a certificate and picture and will be awarded a cash gift sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis at the end of the year assembly with their peers.
January Terrific Kids
The January sixth grade Terrific Kid is Hayden Showalter, son of Kristen and Cain Showalter. He enjoys gym class when at school. Hayden likes to play baseball during his free time.
Kaelyn Ott received this honor for the seventh grade. She is the daughter of Erin and Chris Ott. Her school activities include archery and field hockey. Kaelyn’s favorite class is algebra.
The Terrific Kid for eighth grade is Megan Blake, daughter of Patty and Johnny Blake. She is involved in band, choir, marching band, chorus fest, NJHS, and SVB at the middle school. Her future plans are to become a crime scene investigator or a police officer.
February Terrific Kids
The February sixth grade Terrific Kid is Laine Brubaker, daughter of Jen and Jerrel Brubaker. Laine enjoys math class when at school. She likes to ride horses during her free time.
Ricardo Santana-Quiles is the Terrific Kid for the seventh grade. He is the son of Ietzel and Ricar. His school activities include basketball and chorus. Ricardo likes to play video games and do things with his brother.
The Terrific Kid for eighth grade is Derrick Bingaman, son of Taunya and Rodney Bingaman. Derrick is involved in PJAS and plays football and basketball at the middle school. His future plans are to go to college.
March Terrific Kids
The March sixth grade Terrific Kid is Olivia Sharp, daughter of Megan and Judd Sharp. Laine enjoys ELA class when at school. She likes to play the violin.
Landon Tucker is the recipient for the seventh grade. He is the son of Jeremy and Kara Tucker. In school Landon enjoys gym class. He is a junior high wrestler.
The Terrific Kid for eighth grade is Logan Sauers, son of Erin and Jason Sauers. Logan is involved in National Junior Honor Society and plays junior high basketball. He plans to become an aerospace engineer.