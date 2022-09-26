Mike Chylack homered and doubled to help the Mifflinburg Phillies erase an early deficit in the first game of a doubleheader sweep over the East Hanover Hitzmen on Sunday in the Pennsylvania Mid-State Baseball League.
The Phillies (9-0) trailed by four runs in the third inning of the opener when Chylack belted a two-run homer. His fifth-inning RBI double put Mifflinburg ahead to stay in an eventual 11-5 win.
Chylack did more damage in the nightcap, slamming an RBI double in a three-run first that became a 15-0 win in five innings.
Mifflinburg passed the West Hanover Warriors (9-2) for first place in the league's points system with two weeks of doubleheaders remaining in the regular season.
Pete Hayden struck out four over seven innings of the opener, getting help from Jeremy Nulph (3-for-4), Steve Russell (2 RBIs) and Eric Wetzel (2 RBIs).
Nulph, Chet Haifley and Chuck Hale each knocked in a pair of runs in the nightcap. Jim Egolf twirled a six-hit shutout.
PENNSYLVANIA MID-STATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Game One
Mifflinburg Phillies 11, East Hanover Hitzmen 5
East Hanover;311;000;0 — 5-10-5
Mifflinburg;102;224;x — 11-12-5
Jason Mummert and Eric Woy. Pete Hayden and Barry Baker.
WP: Hayden. LP: Mummert.
East Hanover: Nick Cantone 3-for-3, double, RBI; Mummert 3-for-4, double.
Mifflinburg: Jeremy Nulph 3-for-4; Mike Chylack 2-for-3, double, home run (3rd, 1 on), 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Rich Aurand 2-for-3; Eric Wetzel double, 2 RBIs; Steve Russell single, 2 RBIs.
Game Two
Mifflinburg Phillies 15, East Hanover Hitzmen 0 (5 inn.)
Mifflinburg;315;60 — 15-13-1
East Hanover;000;00 — 0-6-2
Jim Egolf and Barry Baker. Harry Hitz III, Dane Fahenstock (3), Woy (4) and Woy, Steve Unger (4).
WP: Egolf. LP: Hitz III.
Mifflinburg: Russell 2-for-2, double, 3 runs; Nulph 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Don Leitzel 2-for-4, 2 runs; Chylack double, 2 runs, RBI; Chuck Hale double, 2 RBIs; Mark LeValley single, RBI; Chet Haifley triple, 2 RBIs.
East Hanover: Unger 2-for-2; Rick Smith 2-for-2.