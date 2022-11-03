All season long, Mifflinburg has spoken about wanting to make up for what the team didn’t accomplish a season ago by getting to the playoffs.
Week 11 has finally arrived in central Pennsylvania, and not only are the Wildcats still playing, but they’re playing at home in Week 11 for the first time in 11 years. On top of that, they’re facing an opponent they’ve already handled once in Warrior Run, setting themselves up for what they hope will be a memorable night for their community on Saturday evening.
“These are exciting times for us,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “There’s going to be a lot of adrenaline, energy and wanting to play hard. We’re very familiar with each other, and we get to play Saturday night. You work hard to get in this position, and now we certainly live week to week.”
“We’ve got to be in the moment, enjoy the moment and focus on the here and now. Running out in front of that home playoff crowd for the first time in 11 years is going to be huge for the team, and I think they’re really going to enjoy it and appreciate the moment.”
The same can be said for Warrior Run. After two years of failing to win a game on the field, the Defenders have made several strides despite a young roster, earning themselves a playoff spot for the first time since 2019.
Now, they’ve got another shot at the Wildcats after falling by a 35-7 score two weeks ago.
“We’re excited for the opportunity, but it’s not going to be easy when you’re talking about facing a quality team, which Mifflinburg is,” Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman said. “There’s a big difference with where the first three seeds are (in 3A) in my opinion, and we’re not there yet. But we’ve made some strides that I’m happy with, and this is a good measuring bar for where we need to be.
“We have nothing to lose, and we want to go out there and compete. We’re not supposed to win, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go out and compete.”
To have a chance to compete for longer than they did two weeks ago, the Defenders will have to do a better job against the Wildcats’ ground game. In the first meeting, Andrew Diehl ran all over Warrior Run’s defense to the tune of 344 yards, and Zechman admitted that stopping him presents a difficult task.
“That’s a challenge with what they’ve got up front,” Zechman said. “We’ve got to make tackles and can’t let him out in the open, because he’s the real deal, and when he cuts back, he’s exceptional.”
While the Defenders have an obvious focus on fixing their biggest issue from two weeks ago, the Wildcats have more of a mental challenge to solve. Without fixing what isn’t broken, Mifflinburg’s task is to dive into why its attack was so effective against Warrior Run in Week 9 and figure out what it needs to do to improve on those results.
“What worked well and why did it work well are the questions we’ve got to ask,” Dressler said. “On the other side, they’re looking at what didn’t work well and what they need to do better. So we need to keep in mind what we did well against them and build on that, as well as what we need to be better at.”
That, plus the chance to perform for their own fans in November for the first time in more than a decade, should keep the Wildcats focused against a wholly unburdened opponent. With the Defenders making strides every week and playing with house money to even be in this game, Dressler has emphasized that as of this week, the past no longer matters to Mifflinburg.
“At this point, your records are what got you to the playoffs, but from here on out, you live week to week,” Dressler said. “Everybody’s going to be fighting and clawing week to week, so you’ve got to battle. We can’t be comfortable because of the result two weeks ago; we’ve got to keep working to be better and focus on what we need to do.”