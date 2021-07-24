BRISTOL, Conn. — Anna Pachucki was ready for the state of the Little League Major Division Softball East Region Tournament on Saturday.
"I had a lot of nerves going in," Pachucki said. "I realized it was just an at-bat. It was just like any other game."
The Mifflinburg shortstop ripped the first pitch she saw on a line just foul to lead off the game. After a ball, she hammered a 1-1 pitch over the Warwick North (Rhode Island) left fielder for a leadoff triple.
"It was a good pitch, good contact," Pachucki said.
Pachucki's leadoff triple started an 11-hit attack for the Mifflinburg All-Stars in a 13-2 win over Warwick North in the regional first round.
Warwick North's pitcher gave Mifflinburg some trouble with her change-up early, but the Valley team adjusted.
"We were told to watch (the pitch) from the hip and expect anything," Pachucki said.
Mifflinburg's Taylor Stewart added: "She had a really nasty change-up. As soon as we realized that, we waited for it."
Mifflinburg advances to the winners' bracket semifinals, and will face the winner of today's game between New Jersey and Connecticut at 7 p.m. Monday.
Pachucki scored on a squeeze bunt by Amelia Fluman. Taylor Stewart and Chloe Showalter then followed with back-to-back singles, and Stewart scored on a squeeze bunt by Brooke Gessner.
Warwick North answered right back in the bottom of the first inning as Taylor Stewart got off to a shaky start in the circle.
Taylor Stewart walked the leadoff batter when she was called for an illegal pitch on a 3-1 count, and then hit the next two batters to load the bases.
"Obviously, I had to change my motion a little bit (to not get called for more illegal pitches)," Taylor Stewart said. "I was just frustrated with myself."
Reagan Motta hit a two-run single for the Rhode Island state champs to tie the score. After that single, Taylor Stewart was dominant.
"As soon as I realized my team had my back, I was better; I pitched better," Taylor Stewart said. "That first inning, I wasn't myself."
She got the next batter to fly out, then got a strikeout and ground out to end the threat. That started a stretch of seven straight outs for Taylor Stewart.
"The girls were really nervous before the game, especially Taylor," Mifflinburg manager Heath Stewart said. "I think you could tell that in the first inning. ... Once they got that out of their system, they played pretty well."
Taylor Stewart stuck out nine and allowed five hits in a complete game, and no Rhode Island player reached second base after the first inning. Taylor Stewart struck out the side in both the second and fourth innings.
Mifflinburg provided plenty of offense — not only with the 11 hits, but also by taking advantage of seven Warwick North errors.
"I like the mental approach — they went up and attacked," Heath Stewart said. "I was definitely happy with how everyone swung the bat. We put the bat on the ball."
Pachucki hit an RBI single and Fluman hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the second for a 4-2 lead.
The Pennsylvania state champs blew open the game with a six-run third inning, in which Mifflinburg sent nine batters to the plate.
Taylor Stewart hit a leadoff triple over the left fielder. Showalter followed with an RBI infield single. After Showalter stole second base, Gessner hit an infield single of her own.
Showalter scored on a Teagan Richter squeeze bunt. After Maggie Rubendall drew a walk, Olivia Fetterman and Aubrey Fluman hit back-to-back RBI singles. Pachucki hit an RBI groundout, and Aubrey Fluman scored on a wild pitch to stretch the lead to 10-2.
Taylor Stewart led off the fourth with a double and scored on an error.
Mifflinburg added two more runs in the top of the sixth on three Warwick North errors.
Now the Pennsylvania state champs get today off. Heath Stewart said the team plans to watch the New Jersey-Connecticut game to get a look at their opponent Monday, but then the girls are going swimming.
"We were going to practice, but I want to give them a chance to just be girls," the manager said. "I want them to let their minds relax a little after we got the first one out of the way."
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
MAJOR DIVISION
EAST REGIONAL
at Bristol, Conn.
Mifflinburg 13, Warwick North (R.I.) 2
Mifflinburg;226;102 — 13-11-0
Warwick North;200;000 — 2-5-7
Taylor Stewart and Chloe Showalter. Gretchen Dombeck, Reagan Motta (5) and Lia Wasilewski.
WP: Stewart; LP: Dombeck.
Mifflinburg: Anna Pachucki 2-for-4, triple, run, 2 RBIs; Amelia Fluman 0-for-1, 2 RBIs; Stewart 3-for-4, double, triple, 4 runs; Showalter 2-for-4, RBI; Brooke Gessner 1-for-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Tayva Thomas run; Lainey Miller 1-for-3; Teagan Richter RBI; Maggie Rubendall run; Olivia Fetterman 1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Aubrey Fluman 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI.
Warwick North: Wasilewski run; Lily Andrews 1-for-1, run; Maddie Tuirok 1-for-2; Reagan Motta 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Dombeck 1-for-3.