MIFFLINBURG — In the first singles game, Matthew Blake was shutout in both sets against Jett Pulizzi. Jacob Post scored two points in both sets, but fell to Colby Peters giving Loyalsock the match victory.
In doubles, Ryan Sauers and Reese Conklin were shutout in both sets; while Andrew Blake and Clay Groff lost 6-1 and 6-2 in the first doubles game.
Mifflinburg (0-1) will travel to Central Columbia for their next match on Wednesday.
Loyalsock 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Jett Pulizzi (L) def. Matthew Blake 6-0, 6-0; Logan Hammond (L) def. Kaleb Sauers 6-1, 6-0; Colby Peters (L) def. Jacob Post 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
Ian Allen & Austin Schwarzer (L) def. Andrew Blake & Clay Groff 6-1, 6-2; Ryan Cao & Aadi Patel (L) def. Ryan Sauers & Reese Conklin 6-0, 6-0.