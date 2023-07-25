Mifflinburg's unbeaten Major Baseball All-Stars kick off play in the state tournament today in Newtown Square looking to become the first Valley team to win a state title in nearly 40 years.
After knocking off Keystone in the Section 3 final last week — a program that has won three state titles since 2011 including a Little League World Series appearance — the District 3 champions have their sights set on the eight-team state bracket.
Games begin this morning at 10 a.m. at Newtown Edgmont Little Little League. DuBois and East Side (West Chester) meet in the opener at 10 a.m., followed by Northern Lebanon and Council Rock Newtown at 1 p.m. Mifflinburg and Back Mountain (Dallas) meet in the 4 p.m. game with West Point (Greensburg) and Media meeting in the finale at 7:30.
The winners and losers meet on Thursday. The double-elimination game is scheduled to run through at least Monday with the if-necessary game scheduled for Tuesday. The winner advances to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Aug. 6-11 in Bristol, Connecticut.
The eight teams that qualified enter the tournament with a combined record of 60-3. Mifflinburg (7-0) is one of five teams that enter states unbeaten, along with DuBois (8-0), Northern Lebanon (8-0), East Side (7-0) and Media (7-0).
The last Valley team to win a Major Division state title was Milton in 1984. That team lost in the East Regional final, one win shy of qualifying for the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. The last local team to reach the Major Division state tournament was Warrior Run in 2019. Selinsgrove reached states in 2017
Keystone, also out of Section 3, won state titles in 2011 — the year it qualified for the World Series — 2016 and 2018.
Since Keystone qualified for the Little League World Series in 2011, four other Pennsylvania teams have returned home to play in the Little League World Series: Taney (2014), Red Land (2015), Upper Providence (2021) and Hollidaysburg (2022). Hollidaysburg went 3-2 at last year's World Series.
A team from Pennsylvania has won four World Series titles, the last coming in 1960 when Levittown won the title. Red Land lost the championship game in 2015, as did Shippensburg in 1990.
Little League Baseball Pennsylvania State tournament
Wednesday
Game 1: DuBois vs. East Side, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Northern Lebanon vs. Council Rock Newtown, 1 p.m.
Game 3: Mifflinburg vs. Back Mountain, 4 p.m.
Game 4: West Point vs. Media, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Game 5: Game winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Friday
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 12: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 2 p.m.
Monday
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. Game 14 loser, 5 p.m. (if necessary)