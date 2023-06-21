I would like to begin by acknowledging the important people I have the privilege of speaking to this evening, starting with those of you in the bleachers. You are our family and friends. You are our supporters, our motivators, and our first home. Moving to the people on the floor, our teachers and administrators, you have given us a second home, within the school system. You are the ones who have expanded our minds, challenged us, rewarded and reprimanded us. We are thankful for all of you and the work you have put in to mold us into socially acceptable beings and productive members of our community.
And here we are, the Class of 2023, the alleged socially acceptable and productive community members and, of course, the most important group of people that must be acknowledged tonight.
Today really is all about you. And I don’t mean you as in you all. I mean you, singular — I’m not sure if all of us got the lesson about second-person pronouns. And by all of us, I mean the people in the audience because the Mifflinburg Class of 2023 has brains like none other. So shove your siblings out of the way so you can be in the center of the family photo, who cares if they drove from New Mexico, you’re the one in the robe.
Take the first piece of cake right out of the center. Who’s gonna stop you? Today is your day, and today will only come once. But who’s to say the party must die and the spotlight will fade when the procession is done and the refreshments are out? Keep that spotlight shining. Hire out the lighting crew and yearbook staff to follow you like the star you are. If that’s not realistic, turn on your phone’s flashlight and carry it above your head. Do whatever you need to do to maintain that mentality of stardom that allows you to recognize that you are the main character.
This may sound self-centered and outlandish. By no means am I suggesting you are the only character. I’m saying that you are the character, the protagonist, and along with this, you are the author. I’m not too big on reading, but from the pages I’ve scanned, I’ve noticed that no matter what I think, the author dictates every detail from start to finish and inconsiderately enough, my opinions are entirely irrelevant. I’m sure most people understand that about books. But isn’t our life just a story, written by us with each action we pursue? So why do we not live our lives in that same way, identifying that we are the only author and that the most important and main character of our lives is in fact ourselves?
As we make our way out of this gym today, we will have another box to check on the list of supposed-to-dos prior to death — graduate high school. But let this be a reminder that you can rip that to-do list down the middle and throw it in the trash. Change jobs, become a hermit, pick up a hobby, put down a hobby, pick up your chair and throw it; this is your world and everyone else is just living in it. Mifflinburg Class of 2023, the spotlight is on, you are the main character, give your audience a show worth witnessing.