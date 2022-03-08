MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg YMCA Teen Leaders Club recently concluded their Souper Bowl of Caring Food Drive. The teens collected 839 individual food items and donated them to the Mifflinburg Backpack Club. These items will be distributed each week to students in need at Mifflinburg Elementary and Intermediate schools.
The Mifflinburg Backpack program provides a backpack of meals and snacks to kids in need every weekend. The Mifflinburg YMCA is an on-going drop off location for the Backpack Club. Donations of individual servings of easy to prepare food are accepted during regular business hours.
Matthew and Zachary Hyder, both from New Berlin, Gage Wargo, Mifflinburg, and YMCA Youth Program Coordinator, Jeremy Hoffman, presented the food donation to Carol Grove representing the Mifflinburg Backpack Club. Zachary shared why he participated, “I like doing it because it helps the community, and I can show my love for local people.”
The Teen Leaders Club meets every other week from 3 to 4:30 p.m., at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Students in sixth through ninth grades participate in character building activities and service projects. Club members enjoy fun activities and presentations by members of the community, as well as opportunities to serve. Gage enjoys coming to the Y to have fun and see his friends. His favorite activity is spot the difference, an activity that encourages careful observation by comparing two pictures and finding the differences. A free youth membership is a benefit to committing to the Teen Leaders program. Recent service projects included setting up for a community Thanksgiving meal and collecting items to stuff stockings for residents at RiverWoods.
Join the Teen Leaders Club on Tuesday, March 29 for free bowling and pizza. Call the YMCA at 570-966-7273, to reserve a spot.