The Associated Press
NEW YORK — In his third game since arriving in the Kevin Durant trade, Mikal Bridges had an electrifying scoring stretch to rival even the superstar he replaced.
Bridges scored a career-high 45 points, including 15 in a row for Brooklyn to break open a game that had been close for 3 1/2 quarters, and the Nets beat the Miami Heat 116-105 on Wednesday night in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break.
The Nets led only 90-89 before Bridges went to work with an array of drives, 3-pointers and jumpers over the next three minutes. That pushed the lead to nine and when another Nets player finally scored, it was a 3-pointer by fellow former Phoenix player Cam Johnson that pushed it to 108-96.
Bridges scored 17 points in the final quarter to blow by his previous career best of 34 points. He was 17 of 24 from the field, 4 of 6 on 3s and 7 of 7 at the line, and also had eight rebounds and five assists.
Cam Thomas added 19 points and Johnson had 18 for the Nets, who won for the first time since the two former Suns joined them in the lineup.
Bam Adebayo had 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Heat. Max Strus scored 18 points.
The Heat fell behind New York into seventh place in the Eastern Conference, out of guaranteed playoff position, and will hope missing regulars Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo get healthy during the break.
Bridges scored on a jumper with 0.2 seconds left to give the Nets an 83-80 lead after three quarters in which neither team led by more than six points.
Duncan Robinson had six points in his first game since Jan. 4 surgery to repair a finger ligament.
Pacers 117, Bulls 113
INDIANAPOLIS — Buddy Hield made six 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 27 points, helping the Indiana Pacers rally from a 24-point deficit after the first quarter and defeat Chicago on Wednesday.
Hield broke Reggie Miller’s single-season franchise record for 3-pointers on his final 3 — his 230th — with 22 games remaining.
Tyrese Haliburton banked in a 9-foot shot for a 113-112 lead in the final minute, Myles Turner sank two free throws and Hield closed it out with a pair of foul shots with 7.1 seconds remaining as the Pacers snapped a five-game skid.
The Pacers, down 39-15 after the first quarter, have trailed by double digits in the opening quarter of 24 games.
Aaron Nesmith scored 21 points for Indiana, which had lost 16 of 18. Turner added 17, Haliburton 16 and Bennedict Mathurin 14.
Grizzlies 117, Jazz 111
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jaren Jackson had 26 points, nine rebounds and four blocks and the Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz 117-111 on Wednesday night in the last game for both teams before the All-Star break.
Desmond Bane scored 24 points and Ja Morant had 20 points — on 8-of-26 shooting — and nine assists. Jackson also had five steals.
Kelly Olynyk led the Jazz with 28 points and 14 rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Utah, which trailed by 24 in the first half, cut the Memphis lead to 111-110 when Ochai Agbaji (17 points) scored on a dunk with 1:28 left. But Morant scored the next three points for Memphis and the Grizzlies held on for their second straight victory.
Utah scoring leader Lauri Markkanen was out with right knee soreness. Then, four minutes into the game, guard Collin Sexton went out with a left hamstring injury and did not return. That left the Jazz short-handed and relying on their reserves. Talen Horton-Tucker led the Utah bench, scoring 15 points, while grabbing seven rebounds and handing out an equal number of assists.
Celtics 127, Pistons 109
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points, including 24 in the third quarter, and the Celtics rolled to a 127-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points off the bench, and Al Horford added 11 points and seven rebounds for Boston. Derrick White finished with 11 points and six assists.
Reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart contributed nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals in his first game back after missing nine with a sprained right ankle.
The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics (42-17) enter the break with five wins in their last six games. They have a one-game lead over second-place Milwaukee, which has won 11 straight and plays its final game before All-Star Weekend on Thursday at Chicago.
Detroit trimmed a 19-point deficit to five late in the third quarter. But Tatum scored 24 points in the period to give the Celtics an eight-point cushion entering the fourth. Boston then got its lead back up to 19 with 4:29 to play.
Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 28 points and five rebounds. Isaiah Stewart added 14 points. Detroit has lost five of six.