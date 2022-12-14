It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and mother, Mikki “Mik” J. Stahl, 58, of Scrubby Hill Road, Selinsgrove. Mikki was welcomed home into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Dec. 11, 2022.
She was born Jan. 12, 1964, in Sunbury, the daughter of Clarence “Sam” and Miriam “Mim” (Goss) Stahl.
Mikki graduated from Selinsgrove Area High School, class of 1982, and SUN Area VoTech. She took a job with Eastern Industries shortly after she graduated and worked her way up from flagging to heavy equipment operator over her 20 years with the company. After leaving Eastern, she worked with David P. Snyder for over 14 years. He referred to her as his girl Friday. Mik did maintenance for DPS Properties and could run any piece of equipment she got into. She also worked for JUST Dena for 10 years as Dena’s left arm and was loved by all. She did everything from painting, hanging pictures, opening and moving furniture, restoring old furniture, and especially holiday decorating.
Mikki was an authentic soul. If you were blessed to be a part of her life you knew she loved and appreciated you. She lived her life on her terms as if she knew her time on earth would be short. Mikki loved living along Penn’s Creek. She was creative and enjoyed restoring old things and collecting antiques, playing cards with her friends, and she never met a bar stool she didn’t like, but preferred the one at the fire hall the most. She had a great sense of humor. She loved working with her hands and spent many years working with local designers to create beautiful pieces for their galleries. She loved taking pictures of the sky and nature, traveling to Myrtle Beach with her friends, and spending time with family and her grandchildren. She always saw amazing signs in the sky, so if you are feeling sad or missing her, look to the sky for a sign from her that she is there. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed sharing her recipes with friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Kenneth C. Stahl and Minnie P. (Chappel) Stahl of Mifflinburg; maternal grandparents, Emmerson A. Goss and Catharine M. (Thompson) Goss of Shamokin, and many aunts and uncles.
In addition to her parents, Mikki is survived by her son, Jacob C. Mordan, Winfield; daughter, Catrina Mordan, Shamokin; five grandchildren, Hailey J. Mordan, Alexander M. Mordan, Gabriel C. Mordan, Shea A.M. Bower, and Cylei J. Bower; two sisters, Kim Woodcock and her partner Martin Bellanco, Candee Yoder and her husband Eugene, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St. Selinsgrove, PA 17870. Visitors who wish to pay their respects may stop by from 4 to 6 p.m. A service to honor the life of Mikki will take place at 6 p.m. immediately following visitation.
Her ashes will be spread in her favorite places at a later time. Please come as you are, Mikki wouldn’t want you any other way. If you can’t make it to the service, have a drink in her memory.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Mikki in a special way can make donations in her memory to the Kratzerville Fire Co., 62 Fire Hall Road, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 c/o: Social Side.