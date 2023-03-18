Mildred A. Krick, 77, Middleburg

Mildred A. Krick, 77, Troxelville Road, Middleburg, passed away on Friday, March 17, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 1, 1946, in Center Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Arthur W. And Theroda H. (Benfer) Ewig. Mildred was a 1964 graduate of Middleburg High School. On March 4,1967, she married Dennis G. Krick, who survives.
Her first employment was with HiLi Corporation, later Beavertown Weaving Mill, and then the Laurelton Center until its closing, after which she went to the Selinsgrove Center, retiring in 2005.
She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Troxelville and a life member of the Penns Creek Volunteer Fire Company Ladies’ Auxiliary
She enjoyed going out for Chinese food, swapping recipes with her sister Anna, crocheting and making doilies for family and friends; collecting cook books, crocheting books and tin canisters; playing bingo and playing until the carnival closed. She also enjoyed attending class reunions and, while working at the Selinsgrove Center, regularly ate her lunch with her sister Anna, who worked there.
Mildred’s world revolved around her husband, her son and his wife and the grandchildren. She loved going to carnivals to watch her granddaughters ride the amusements and especially at Knoebels.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 56 years is a son and daughter-in-law, Lyle and Michelle Krick of Middleburg; two granddaughters, Katlyn Krick and Charity (John) Garverick; great-grandchildren, Conner Krick and Saraphina Garverick; two sisters, Frances Herbster of Beaver Springs and Anna Straub of Beavertown; two brothers, Robert “Bobby" Ewig and David Ewig, both of Mount Pleasant Mills; five nephews, four nieces and many great-nephews and nieces and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Harrison, Raymond and Roger Ewig; sister-in-law Shirley Ewig, and two brothers-in-law, Dennis Herbster and James Straub.
At Mildred’s request, there will be no viewing.
Funeral will be conducted on Wednesday, March 22, at 10 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, Troxelville, with the Rev. Matthew D. Schuster officiating.
Burial will be in the Troxelville Union Cemetery,
The family would like to thank Geisinger Hospice for their professional care and a special thanks to Nora Doresky.
Arrangement by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St. Middleburg.