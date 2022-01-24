Mildred A. “Millie” (Smith) Lynn, 87, of Milton, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Milton Nursing & Rehab Center, Milton.
She was born June 13, 1934, in Milton, a daughter of the late Joseph W. and Hester “Jenny” (Mclloum) Smith.
Millie married the late Howard “Isaac” Lynn on March 9, 1972, and they were married for 31 years until his death on July 5, 2003.
She was a lifetime member of the Milton Moose Auxiliary, Milton Eagles Auxiliary, Milton VFW and the Montandon Legion.
Millie worked for Montgomery Mills for 10 years and then went on to work for American Home Foods, Milton for 35 years, retiring in 1996.
She was a very hard worker and enjoyed spending time with her family, dancing, playing cards and going to the clubs.
Millie is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Jo A. and George Reitz of Montandon; one son, John Doane of Milton and two grandchildren, Angie Dunkle and her fiancé Abraham, and Harold “Skip” Dunkle III.
In addition to her parents and husband, Millie was preceded in death by one son, Harold Dunkle Jr.; three brothers, Ralph, Joseph and Daniel Smith; and four sisters, Hazel Doane, Thelma Doane, Gladys Russell and Catherine Mae Fasold.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton, followed by the funeral at 11.
Burial will take place privately in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
