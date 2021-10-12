Mildred G. Arbogast, 92, of Middleburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at her home.
She was born Dec. 26, 1928, in Center Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late James and Kathryn (Reigle) Bowersox. She was married for nearly 60 years to Mahlon E. Arbogast until his passing on May 11, 2020.
Mildred was employed for many years at Hi-Li Corp in Penns Creek and after retiring from there, continued to work in food service at Susquehanna University.
She was a member of the First United Church of Christ, Middleburg, Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1229, Middleburg, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Reliance Hose Company, Middleburg.
Her grandchildren were the joy of her life.
Surviving are one son, Gahlon Arbogast; three grandchildren, Kelly Bachman, Kyle Bachman, and Nicole Arbogast; eight great-grandchildren, Kelsey Sipe, Dalton, Nackea, and Maggie Bachman, Jaden, Oaklyn, Cruze, and Baxton Gantt; one brother, Dale Bowersox; and two sisters, Thelma Hackenberg and Recella Shambach.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Brouse; three brothers, Paul, Russell, and Boyd Bowersox; and a sister, Erma Bowersox in infancy.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor DiAnn Baxley officiating.
Burial will be in the Troxelville Union Cemetery.