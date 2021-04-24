Mildred Irene Conrad (Polan), better known as Millie Conrad, passed away on April 20, 2021, at the ripe age of 69 years old. She was born Feb. 20, 1952. She married Dennis Conrad Jr., of Sunbury, on May 4, 1974.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Conrad; her two daughters, Julianna Conrad and Melanie Hildebrand and son-in-law Zachary Hildebrand; her two grandchildren, Lucas and Dorothy Hildebrand; one sister, Jolene Hass and family; and brother, David Polan and family.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, John and Mildred Polan; brothers, John Polan Jr., James Polan, and Suellen Polan.
She is a graduate of Shamokin Area High School.
She started her working career at Clarks Poultry at age 16 to her final job of a lunch aid for Shikellamy Middle School. She worked for the Shikellamy School District since 1984, starting as a crossing guard. She loved to do crafting and she loved to cook and made food in abundance for everyone.
She was a Kiwanis member and a long-time member of United Lutheran Church of Wolfs Crossroads, where she was very active. She loved to volunteer with the different soup kitchens and libraries. She also helped with the Shikellamy Marching Band from 1995-1999 and again in 2016 through 2020 when she fell ill.
She was a big supporter of her husband’s hobby of racing the Selinsgrove Speedway. He was known as The Wave. She was always at the track with plenty of food for everyone.
She was a Girl Scout and then an assistant leader with both of her daughters’ troops, a member of the ORF (Order of the Red Flame), and helped with her granddaughter’s troop. She assisted with her grandson’s Cub Scout Troop 3331 and then his Scout Troop 331.
The family of Mildred is requesting that, instead of sending flowers, to please send donations to the Shikellamy Marching Band in her memory.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.