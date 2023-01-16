Mildred J. Eberhart, 95, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 6:02 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born March 24, 1927, in Perry Township, a daughter of the late Howard and Mabel (Knouse) Feltman. On April 8, 1950, she married R. Clark Eberhart, who preceded her in death in June 2000.
She was an avid gardener and pie baker, sewed her own clothing, canned many fruits and vegetables and was a skilled homemaker.
Mildred was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, now Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, and regularly attended Calvary Baptist Church in her later years.
Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Rebecca Eberhart of Milton, Winston and Nancy Eberhart of Montandon, and Thomas and Brenda Eberhart of Mifflinburg; one sister, Mae Zimmerman of Mifflinburg; six grandchildren, Jeremy Eberhart, Angel Daise, Amber Steele, and Holly, Caroline, and Lily Eberhart; and three great-grandchildren, Jordan Eberhart, Gloria Daise, and Olivia Steele.
She was preceded in death by one son, David Eberhart; one grandson, Dwight Eberhart; one sister, Joyce Romig; and one brother, Charles “Bud” Feltman.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Shawn McLain, officiating.
Burial will be held privately at Dreisbach Church Cemetery.
