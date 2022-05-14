Mildred M. Hallam, 73, Selinsgrove

Mildred Marie “Millie” Hallam, 73, of Selinsgrove, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 13, 2022, at her home.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1948, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late James E. and Mildred M. (Boller) Hallam. Mildred retired from Geisinger Medical Center as a Certified Nurses Aide.
Millie enjoyed shopping, spending time at the beach and dressing up. Her greatest joy was her family.
She is survived by her three daughters, Rachel Stoltzfus and her fiancé Matt Keller, Michelle (Lyle) Krick, and Annette (Bob) Artz; grandchildren, Taylor Stoltzfus, Rachelle and John Medrano, Julie and Sam Radel, Nate and Mia Rosen, Charity and John Garverick, Katlyn Krick, Bridget and Trevor Tompkins; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy Kuzo and Doris Rushe, and many nieces and nephews.
Millie was preceded in death by a brother.
Per Millie’s wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Millie to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Drive, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements by the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.