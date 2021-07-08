Mildred M. “Millie” Pfleegor, 89, of rural Milton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at her home.
Born March 16, 1932, in rural Middleburg, she was the daughter of the late Clair E. and Ida Mae (Benner) Hackenburg. On April 4, 1953, she married Robert C. Pfleegor and they celebrated 54 years of marriage until his passing on Feb. 29, 2008.
Millie was a homemaker all her married life and assisted in the operations of the family farm in rural Milton. She was a member of Paradise United Church of Christ, rural Milton, where she served as the organist from 1962. Also, she was a member of the Women’s Guild and served as the treasurer at her church for many years.
She was a member of “Heart of Pennsylvania” barbershop chorus in Lewisburg and a charter member of the William A. Knecht Memorial Court in Milton.
Surviving are her four sons, Richard E. Pfleegor of New Columbia, Keith R. Pfleegor and his wife Pam of rural Milton, Douglas E. Pfleegor and his wife Beth of Mainesburg, and Blaine A. Pfleegor and his wife Brenda of rural Milton; one daughter, Sharon L. Sullivan and her husband Dewey of Wellsboro; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three brothers, John Hackenburg and his friend Larena, Nevin Hackenburg and his wife Carol, Ellsworth “Nick” Hackenburg and his wife Beatrice, all of Middleburg.
Preceding her in death besides her husband and parents, were her grandchildren: Brian and Skyair Pfleegor; brothers: Lester, Robert, and Donald Hackenburg; and sisters: Helen Zechman, Doretha Wieder, Anna Mae Bowersox, and Julia Nerhood.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 12, at Paradise United Church of Christ, 8105 Paradise Road, Milton, where a funeral service will be held at noon with her minister, Rev. Doug Schader officiating.
Burial will follow in Paradise Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Millie’s memory be made to her church, Paradise UCC, PO Box 252, Milton, PA 17847.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome