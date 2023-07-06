Miles Murphy, 90, of Paxinos (Seven Points), passed to his final home on Monday, July 3, 2023.
Formerly of Pekin and Danville, Illinois, Miles was married to Bernadine for 38 years and then to Lee (Paralee) for 26 years.
He leaves behind his children, Patrick, Dennis and Emily, Mary and Richard, Timothy, and Kathy and Ricardo; as well as Lee’s children, Holly and Steve, and Bob and Yimin.
His playful smile and gentle spirit will live on in the hearts of his children and grandchildren, who profoundly loved him and joyfully look forward to laughing with him again in Heaven.
A private service will be held at St. Monica Parish in Sunbury at a later date at the convenience of the family.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with the arrangements.