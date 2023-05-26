Miles W. Heisler, 88, of Milton, formerly of Montoursville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
Born March 22, 1935, in Tamaqua, he was the son of the late Warren J. and Edna P. (Frantz) Heisler. On June 30, 1959, he married the former Mary Jane Trefsger and together they celebrated 48 years of marriage until her passing on Dec 1, 2004. He then married the former Eleanor E. Pocock on May 27, 2006, and together they celebrated 16 years of marriage until her passing on Feb. 19, 2022.
Miles was a graduate of Tamaqua High School. He then went to Bloomsburg University for two years, before enlisting into the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Lycoming College with a Bachelor’s Degree in History. Miles taught at Montoursville High School for over 30 years, where he served as the athletic director for over 20 years and was a track coach for 12 years.
He attended Watsontown Alliance Church. Miles enjoyed watching Army Football, antiques, traveling and watching the New York Yankees.
He is survived by his daughter, Jill K. Scolari and her husband John, of Atkinson, N.H.; two grandchildren: Andrew and David Scolari; and one sister: Gladys Cook, of Palmyra, Pa.
Besides his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Marlin and Curtis Heisler; and three sisters, Metra Heisler, Ruth Reisinger, and Eleanor Mae Trefsger.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at Watsontown Alliance Church, 1165 Eighth Street Drive, Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at noon, with Pastor Dave Richter, officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in his memory be made to his church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown.