LEWISBURG — Bucknell's Darren Miller upset the nation's 10th-ranked wrestler at 141 pounds, but No. 11 Oklahoma State won 8 of 10 bouts in a 30-6 win at Sojka Pavilion.
The Cowboys, who defeated No. 14 Lehigh 25-6 in Bethlehem earlier in the day, sent out nine ranked wrestlers and improved to 2-0 on the season.
After a first-period pin by No. 7 Trevor Mastrogiovanni at 125 to start the night, Bucknell's 133-pounder Kurt Phipps held his own against No. 2 Daton Fix, a redshirt senior who is a three-time national runner-up. Phipps limited Fix to just one early takedown in a 4-1 decision.
Down 9-0 in the dual, Bucknell got on the board at 141 pounds thanks to a terrific performance by 28th-ranked Miller against 10th-ranked Carter Young. Miller lost to Young 8-3 in a dual in Stillwater last season, but this time he came out as the aggressor and earned a takedown just 15 seconds into the bout. Miller rode Young for the rest of the period to pile up a big riding-time advantage and then escaped to start the second period. Young scored a takedown with 32 seconds remaining to make it 3-2, but Miller just needed to avoid getting turned, and his riding-time point gave him the 4-2 decision.
After No. 19 Victor Voinovich grabbed the only two takedowns in a 5-3 verdict over Kolby DePron at 149 pounds, Nick Delp turned in a stellar performance at 157 to bring the Bison within 12-6 in the dual.
Delp, ranked No. 33 by Intermat, earned the first takedown 1:27 into the match and led 4-2 in the third before icing it with four-point maneuver with back points with 1:18 to go. Delp accrued well over a minute of riding time on the way to a 9-3 decision.
Oklahoma State won the final four bouts of the night, but not without some drama at 184 and heavyweight. The 184-pound bout between No. 15 Travis Wittlake and Bucknell's Logan Deacetis was perhaps the most exciting of the night.
Deacetis scored the first takedown just seven seconds into the match before Wittlake came back to take a 5-4 lead after an eventful first period. Wittlake started the second period in the down position and earned a reversal, but Deacetis reversed him right back one minute later. Wittlake escaped, but Deacetis took him down with 15 seconds left in the stanza to knot the match at 8-8.
Deacetis escaped to start the third period to go up 9-8, but Wittlake escaped, earned a takedown with 90 seconds to go, and also had 2:41 of riding time to pick up the 11-9 decision.
No. 11 Oklahoma State 30, Bucknell 6
125: No. 7 Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OSU) pinned Grayson McLellan, 1:17; 133: No. 2 Daton Fix (OSU) dec. Kurt Phipps, 4-1; 141: No. 28 Darren Miller (B) dec. No. 10 Carter Young, 4-2; 149: No. 19 Victor Voinovich (OSU) dec. Kolby DePron, 5-3; 157: No. 33 Nick Delp (B) dec. Luke Mechler, 9-3; 165: No. 14 Wyatt Sheets (OSU) dec. Chase Barlow, 6-0; 174: No. 4 Dustin Plott (OSU) tech. fall Sam Barnes, 24-9 (7:00); 184: No. 15 Travis Wittlake (OSU) dec. Logan Deacetis, 11-9; 197: No. 28 Luke Surber (OSU) maj. dec. Mason McCready, 13-5; 285: No. 33 Konnor Doucet (OST) dec. Luke Niemeyer, 3-1.