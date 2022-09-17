MILLERSBURG — In the second half of the game, Jana Strait and Fallon McFadden scored the Indians' two goals as Millersburg (6-1 overall, 2-0 TVL) defeat Northern Lebanon in non-conference action. Millersburg will host East Juniata this Monday in their next game.
The lone goal for the Vikings came from Karen Arvizu late in the second half.
Millersburg 2, Northern Lebanon 1
Second half
M-Jana Strait, 14:38; M-Fallon McFadden, 2:34; NL-Karen Arvizu, 1:03.
Shots: M 15-6. Corners: M 5-4. Saves: North Lebanon 13 (Victoria Grimm); Millersburg 5 (Avah Koppenhaver).