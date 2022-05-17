MANDATA — C. Warfield recorded two RBIs and contributed a run in Millersburg's victory over Line Mountain. S. Whitmer finishes with two runs for the Indians.
Jaya London went 2-3 at bat and gave Line Mountain's lone score of the game in the second inning. Brooke Novinger hit a double in the third inning.
Millersburg 4, Line Mountain 1
Millersburg;001;021;0 — 4-9-2
Line Mountain;010;000;0 — 1-4-2
WP: Kierstyn Smith; LP: Kyleigh Masser.
Millersburg: C. Warfield, 3-for-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Kierstyn Smith, 0-for-3, RBI; Lillian Deibler, 1-for-2, 1 run; S. Whitmer, 1-for-2, 2 runs.
Line Mountain: Brooke Novinger, 1-for-3, double; Jaya London, 2-for-3, 1 run.