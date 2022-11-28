LEWISBURG — Felony charges have been filed against a 65-year-old Millmont man accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was about 5 years old.
Trooper Troy Croak of the state police at Milton said a report of suspected child abuse was made last month from Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson's office which led to charges being filed against Thomas D. Tyson Sr.
The alleged victim, now 14, was interviewed at the Geisinger Child Advocacy Center and she described the indecent contact Tyson had with her when she was between 5 and 6 years of age, court records said.
Croak said additional investigation determined Tyson had indecent contact with the girl on three occasions at a Kelly Township residence between 2013 and 2014.
Three counts of felony corruption of minors; two charges felony indecent assault and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault have been filed against Tyson at District Judge Jeffrey Rowe's Lewisburg office.
Tyson was convicted in 2016 by a Union County jury of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl and was sentenced to a prison term of three years to 10 years.