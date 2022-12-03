MILLVILLE — The Quakers held Midd-West to 13 total points in Friday's non-conference win. Chloe Sauer scored 11 points for the Mustangs. Larissa Evans (18) and Ava Michael (11) combined for 29 points for Millville.

Larissa Evans 8 2-2 18; Ava Michael 5 0-0 11; Haydee Stout 1 0-0 2; Kaylie Stiner 2 0-0 4; Maddie Evans 3 0-0 6; Julia Hippenstiel 3 0-1 6; Emma Yordy 0 0-2 0. Totals: 22 2-5 47.

3-point goals: Michael.

Did not score: Abby Kakaley, Kiera Smith, Maggie Comley.

Midd-West 13

McKennin Voss 1 0-0 2; Chloe Sauer 5 1-2 11. Totals: 6 1-2 13.

3-point goals: None.

Did not score: Gracie Trawitz, Alyssa Deubner, Madison Swineford, Isabelle Walter, Cali Sauer, Emily Kline, Emma Wagner.

Score by quarters

Midd-West;6;2;2;3 — 13

Millville;16;16;9;6 — 47

