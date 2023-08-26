MILLVILLE — Addison Wenzel finished the game with a game-high four goals and three assists in Milton's blowout victory over Millville. Sammy Roarty dished out three assists of her own in the game.
Mackenzie Lopez and Olivia Heise also scored multiple goals and dished out an assist for the Black Panthers.
Milton 11, Millville 2
Milton Goals: Addison Wenzel 4, Mackenzie Lopez 3, Olivia Heise 2, Aubrie Hostetter, Claire Souder.
Milton Assists: Sammy Roarty 3, Wenzel 3, Heise, Hostetter, Lopez, Zettlemoyer.