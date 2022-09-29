TURBOTVILLE — Mackenzie Lopez scored both goals for Milton (6-3, 4-2) in their HAC-II win over Warrior Run. Samantha Roarty and Madison Zeiber assisted on both goals. Morgan Reiner ended with 14 saves. The Black Panthers finish the season with three of the remaining five games at home starting with Midd-West on Tuesday.
The Defenders (5-7, 2-4) head to Central Columbia on Tuesday for their next game.
Milton 2, Warrior Run 0
First half
M-Mackenzie Lopez.
Second half
M-Lopez.
Shots: WR 19-18. Corners: M 6-1. Saves: Milton 14 (Morgan Reiner); Warrior Run 8 (Jainie Hanford, Maura Woland).