MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats (0-17) scored their two points in the HAC-crossover match during singles action. In game one Matthew Blake defeated Hagan Hanselman-Reigel in both sets 6-4, 6-4, and Jacob Post took game three via forfeit. Tyler Geiswite won the second singles game over Kaleb Sauers 6-0, 6-4.
The Black Panthers (2-13) swept doubles to clinch the match and sweep the season series against Mifflinburg. With the win, Milton snaps their eight match losing streak.
Milton 3, Mifflinburg 2
Singles
Matthew Blake (Miff) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel 6-4, 6-4; Tyler Geiswite (Mil) def. Kaleb Sauers 6-0, 6-4; Jacob Post (Miff) won via forfeit.
Doubles
Trace Witter & Deven Shoemaker (Mil) def. Andrew Blake & Clay Groff 6-1, 6-3; Gaven Russell & Keegan Gill (Mil) def. Reese Conklin & Ryan Sauers 6-0, 6-1.