COAL TOWNSHIP — Senior Ryen Roush finishes with two goals for Milton as they win their first game of the season. The other goals were scored by freshmen Samantha Roarty and Claire Souder. The Black Panthers host Mifflinburg in their next game on Monday.
Goalie Ava Hughes ends the game with 15 saves for the Indians as they drop to 3-3. Shamokin will start a strand of five consecutive road games starting with Lewisburg this coming Wednesday.
Milton 4, Shamokin 0
First half
M-Ryen Roush; M-Samantha Roarty.
Second half
M-Roush; M-Claire Souder.
Shots: M 34-3. Corners: M 7-0. Saves: Shamokin 15 (Ava Hughes); Milton 5 (Kiera Nickles).