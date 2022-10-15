WELLSBORO — Mackenzie Lopez finished the game scoring three of Milton's four goals in the game, two of them coming from the first half. Ryen Roush scored a goal and dished out an assist of her own for the Black Panthers (10-5 overall, 3-1 HAC-I) in their regular season finale against Wellsboro. Samantha Roarty contributed with three assists in the game.
Milton 4, Wellsboro 0
Score:
Milton;3;1 — 4
Wellsboro;0;0 — 0
Milton Goals: Mackenzie Lopez (3), Ryen Roush; Milton Assists: Samantha Roarty (3), R.Roush.
Shots: M 35-4. Corners: M 5-1. Saves: Wellsboro 9; Milton 1.