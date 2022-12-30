MONTGOMERY — Brianna Gordner (14) and Kyleigh Snyder (12) combined for 26 points in Milton's victory over host Montgomery in the 3rd Place game of their own tournament.
Milton 45, Montgomery 28
Milton (2-6) 45
Kiley Long 4 1-5 9; Kyleigh Snyder 5 2-3 12; Brianna Gordner 7 0-2 14; Abbey Kitchen 3 0-0 6; Erin Hess 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 3-10 45.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Calyn Stork, Emma King, Talya Bardole, Camryn Hoover, Tori Gordner, Elizabeth Schrock.
Montgomery (1-7) 28
Madisyn Miller 1 0-0 3; Falin Reynolds 4 1-4 10; Ruby Solano 5 0-0 11; Kayana Walters 2 0-1 4. Totals: 12 1-5 28.
3-point goals: Miller, Reynolds, Solano.
Did not score: Makayla Cerami, Madison Shrimp, Haylie Heverly, Delilah Preitz, Addison Muhl, Alexis Hamilton.
Score by quarters
Milton;16;12;6;11 — 45
Montgomery;4;14;7;3 — 28