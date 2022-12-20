ALMEDIA — Xzavier Minium drained four triples and finished with 18 points for Milton (2-3) in their HAC-crossover win over Central Columbia on Tuesday night. Jace Brandt (12) and Nijel Hunter (10) also scored in double figures for the Black Panthers. With the win, Milton snaps a 3-game losing streak.
Logan Welkom (13) and Andrew Beagle (10) combined for 23 points for the Bluejays in the loss.
Milton 49, Central Columbia 44
Milton (2-3) 49
Xzavier Minium 4 6-6 18; Ashton Krall 1 1-2 3; Luke Delong 1 4-6 6; Nijel Hunter 4 2-4 10; Jace Brandt 5 0-0 12. Totals: 15 13-18 49.
3-point goals: Minium 4, Brandt 2.
Did not score: Gehrig Baker, Will Fridia, Rylin Scott.
Central Columbia (1-4) 44
Brian Prezioso 1 0-0 2; Dylan Gregory 0 0-2 0; Kemp Bowman 1 0-0 3; Connor McKinnon 1 0-0 2; Ellis Turner 4 0-0 9; Logan Welkom 5 2-4 13; Andrew Beagle 3 4-4 10; Jackson Gump 2 0-0 5. Totals: 17 6-10 44.
3-point goals: Bowman, Gump, Turner, Welkom.
Did not score: Pete Lanza, Larson Kocher, Cameron Humphrey, Finley Huber.
Score by quarters
Milton;11;12;16;10 — 49
C.Columbia;9;15;10;10 — 44