MILTON — Jace Brandt scored a game-high 14 points in the Black Panthers' HAC-I victory.
Xzavier Minium chipped in 13 points, while Luke DeLong added 12 points for Milton (7-8 overall, 3-5 HAC-I).
Kamin West had 13 points for the Bulldogs (2-15, 0-7), which lost its 12th straight game.
Milton 54, Jersey Shore 43
Milton (7-8) 54
Xzavier Minium 5 3-3 13; Ashton Krall 0 1-2 1; Rylin Scott 1 0-2 3; Luke DeLong 4 1-1 12; Nijel Hunter 2 3-6 7; Jace Brandt 8 2-9 18. Totals: 20 14-23 54.
3-point goals: DeLong 3, Scott.
Did not score: Lucas Ditty, Gehrig Baker, Izayah Minium, Isaiah Day, Chase Knarr, Will Fridia.
Jersey Shore (2-14) 43
Jager Woodring 2 1-1 6; Hunter Fink 2 1-2 5; Elijah Freeman 3 0-0 6; Derrick High 1 1-2 3; Benjamin Dalton 4 0-0 9; Gage Mosier 0 1-2 1; Kaimen West 5 0-2 13. Totals: 12 5-9 43.
3-point goals: West 3, Dalton, Woodring.
Did not score: Caden Jolin, Landon Lathan, Jude TenEyck, Spencer Brion, Shyheed Jordan.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore;11;2;13;17 — 43
Milton;12;10;20;12 — 54