MILTON — Luke DeLong put in six triples and scored 24 points for the Black Panthers. Nijel Hunter scores 16 of his own as Milton (10-10) hangs on to defeat Warrior Run in the HAC-crossover contest.
Mason Sheesley (14 points) and Ryan Newton (12) combine for 26 points for the Defenders (10-11) in the game. The two drained all four of the team's 3-pointers in the loss.
Milton 57, Warrior Run 56
Milton (10-10) 57
Xzavier Minium 3 2-3 9; Ashton Krall 2 0-1 4; William Fridia 0 1-2 1; Luke DeLong 7 3-5 24; Nijel Hunter 5 6-8 16; Jace Brandt 1 2-2 4. Totals: 18 14-21 57.
3-point goals: DeLong 6, Minium.
Did not score: Gehrig Baker, Isaiah Day, Rylin Scott.
Warrior Run (10-11) 56
Griffen Harrington 1 0-0 2; Carter Marr 3 0-0 6; Cooper Wilkins 1 4-4 6; Aiden McKee 4 0-2 8; Mason Sheesley 3 5-6 14; Gavin Gorton 1 2-2 4; Landon Polcyn 2 0-1 4; Ryan Newton 5 1-2 12. Totals: 20 12-17 56.
3-point goals: Sheesley 3, Newton.
Did not score: Braego Cieslukoski.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run;14;10;17;15 — 56
Milton;16;8;12;21 — 57