MILTON — Mackenzie Lopez finished with four goals for Milton (2-1) in their HAC-II conference win over the Wildcats. The other two goals for the Black Panthers were scored by Samantha Roarty. Madison Zeiber contributed with two assists and goalie Kiera Nickles ended with eight saves. Taylor Beachy and Taylor Frederick scored Mifflinburg's (3-3) two goals in the game. Laura Darrup finished with eight saves.
Both teams are back in action this Wednesday on the road as Milton takes on Mount Carmel while Mifflinburg faces Hughesville.
Milton 6, Mifflinburg 2
First half
Mil-Mackenzie Lopez; Mil-Lopez; Mil-Samantha Roarty; Miff-Taylor Beachy.
Second half
Mil-Lopez; Mil-Lopez; Mil-Roarty; Miff-Taylor Frederick.
Shots: Mil 15-14. Corners: Tie 4-4. Saves: Milton 8 (Kiera Nickles), Mifflinburg 8 (Laura Darrup).