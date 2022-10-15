BLOOMSBURG — Evan Yoder finishes with three goals for the Black Panthers. Ethan Rhodes scored two goals and assisted on another one in part of Milton's HAC-crossover win over Bloomsburg.
Milton improves to 11-5 on the season, and they will head to Warrior Run on Tuesday afternoon.
Milton 7, Bloomsburg 2
First half
M-Evan Yoder (Dominic Ballo), 1:24; M-Luke Delong (Ethan Rhodes), 14:12; B-Ethan Amarato, 19:02; M-E.Yoder, 20:10.
Second half
M-Rhodes, 45:56; B-Sisay Doerschler, 50:57; M-E.Yoder, 66:50; M-Rhodes, 70:00.
Corners: M 12-0. Saves: Bloomsburg 8 (Francis Curran); Milton 2 (Jonah Strobel).