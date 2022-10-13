MILTON — Samantha Roarty finished the game with two goals and two assists for the Black Panthers (9-5, 3-1) as they defeat Danville in HAC-I action. Ryen Roush and Mackenzie Lopez also scored two goals of their own in the game. Goalie Morgan Reiner saved 10 shots for Milton. The Black Panthers will wrap up the regular season with a non-conference game at Wellsboro this Saturday afternoon.
The Ironmen fall to 5-9-1 on the year, and 4-5 in conference play. Danville finishes their season with three non-conference games starting with Southern Columbia this Saturday night.
Milton 7, Danville 1
Score:
DAN;0;1 — 1
MIL;3;4 — 7
Milton Goals: Mackenzie Lopez (2), Samantha Roarty (2), Ryen Roush (2), Cameron Roush; Milton Assists: Roarty (2), Madison Zeiber (2), R.Roush; Milton Saves: 10 (Morgan Reiner).
Shots: M 27-16. Corners: M 11-2.