MIFFLINBURG — The first score of the game came at the top of the fifth inning for Milton. The Black Panthers would then add on six more runs in the sixth inning to clinch the victory.
Emily Miller recored 3 RBIs to go along with a two-hit game for Milton.
Mifflinburg's lone run came at the bottom of the sixth inning. Kira Hackenberg went 2-for-3 for the Wildcats.
Milton 7, Mifflinburg 1
Milton;000;016;0 — 7-11-1
Mifflinburg;000;001;0 — 1-8-4
WP: M. Hess; LP: Paige Stewart
Milton: K. Stork, 3-for-5; Emily Miller, 2-for-3, 3 RBIs; M. Nicholas, 3-for-4.
Mifflinburg: Kira Hackenberg, 2-for-3.