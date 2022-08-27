MILTON — Joel Langdon finishes with three goals for the Black Panthers, two of them were assisted by Dominic Ballo. Ballo ended with three assists for the game. Ethan Rhodes scored two goals and had an assist of his own. Milton's other two goals came from Ethan Hamilton and Evan Yoder.
Milton 7, Millville 0
First half
M-Joel Langdon (Dominic Ballo), 14:56; M-Langdon (Ethan Hamilton), 25:22.
Second half
M-Langdon (Ballo), 43:13; M-Hamilton (Ballo), 48:35; M-Ethan Rhodes (PK), 49:37; M-Evan Yoder (Rhodes), 67:37; M-Rhodes (Seth Yoder), 76:56.
Corners: Milton 7-1. Saves: Millville 10 (Chase Reynolds); Milton 2 (Jonah Strobel).