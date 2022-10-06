MILTON — Evan Yoder finished the game with four goals for the Black Panthers, three of them coming in the first half.
Trace Witter dished out an assist and scored a goal via a penalty kick in Milton's (9-4, 5-2) HAC-I win over Shamokin.
Ayden Quade scored a goal with two minutes left in the game for the Indians (1-14, 0-6) to avoid the shutout.
Milton 7, Shamokin 1
First half
M-Evan Yoder (Trace Witter), 22:16; M-E.Yoder (Luke Delong), 26:01; M-Seth Yoder (Dominic Ballo), 30:33; M-E.Yoder (Joel Langdon), 35:04.
Second half
M-Ethan Rhodes, 42:58; M-Witter (penalty kick), 44:42; M-E.Yoder, 69:57; S-Ayden Quade, 77:58.
Corners: M 10-2. Saves: Shamokin 8 (Ryan Henz); Milton 3 (Jonah Strobel 2, James Thomas 1).