For most of the past decade, wins haven’t exactly been commonplace at Milton. Now that the wins are starting to come, don’t expect the Black Panthers to spend time thinking about the past.
Milton brings a 4-0 record into tonight’s matchup with Central Mountain (3-1), already more wins than they’ve had in any season since 2013. The Black Panthers are just one win away from guaranteeing their first winning season since 2012 — but they have their eyes set on bigger things.
“We’ve never talked about that,” Milton coach Phil Davis said. “We don’t talk about records. We just talk about us — what we need to do to improve every week and the things we need to stop or take advantage of.
“I don’t think (the players) really look at it that way. I think they just see the next game that we have to play, and this is our opponent. If they do (think about it), they don’t show it at all.”
What the Panthers are happy to discuss is their response to their first taste of real adversity this season.
Milton almost fell behind against Towanda in a tight first quarter last week, but a blocked field goal opened the floodgates for a 35-point second quarter. It’s a response Davis was pleased to see after the Panthers didn’t score on their opening drive for the first time in 2021.
“I think that just speaks volumes for those kids,” Davis said. “With all the different types of adversity they’ve faced over the past couple years, I think they’ve gotten to the point where they know how to deal with that and how to adjust to that.
“I think confidence plays a role in that. Our kids have confidence, as well they should, and when you deal with adversity with confidence, you realize (adversity) is not the end of everything, and you can keep moving forward.”
Milton may have no desire to discuss records, but Central Mountain has records at the forefront of its mind.
Central Mountain just missed posting the first 4-0 start in program history with a loss to Williamsport, and the Black Panthers’ perfect record is just another reminder to the Wildcats that they aren’t where they want to be at the moment.
“The only thing we’ve discussed is that they’re undefeated and we’re not,” Central Mountain coach Shannon Manning said. “We’ll have to play error-free football. We’re not going to be able to make some of the mistakes we made last week and still survive.
“I think we’ve learned quite a bit from that, and I don’t think the guys took the loss lightly. We’ve learned some things we can and cannot do, and I think staff and players alike are aware of what we’re capable of, as well as what we can do to hurt ourselves.”
What Manning hopes comes out of the loss to the Millionaires is a more focused squad that takes advantage of its opportunities. The Wildcats’ frustration stems mainly from the fact that last week’s game was there for the taking, but for them coming up short on fourth-and-goal at the goal line.
“There’s times that winning can do a lot, but, sometimes, coming up a little short can hit the refocus button,” Manning said. “For us, every week has been an absolute battle right down to the final snap of the game, and this one finally bit us.”
The Wildcats have no intention of changing who they are after one loss. As long as they can take care of the basics, Manning said he believes they should be in good shape.
“For us, the focus is going to stay the same,” he said. “We’ve got to win the turnover battle; we’ve got to win special teams; and when we have opportunities for our offense, whether it’s flipping the field, converting a third down or finishing a drive, if we can do those things, it will increase our opportunities dramatically.”