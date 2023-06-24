MILTON — American Legion Post 71, at 401 North Fourth St., almost didn’t make it to its 100th year at that location.
A building fire on July 10, 2022, almost took down the entire structure, said Post Commander Denise Ulmer, on Wednesday. “But thank goodness someone was walking by, happened to see it very early in the morning and called in to 911. If this happened at night, the building would have been lost.
A huge shoutout to the Milton Fire Department, Ulmer said, as she and her fellow legionnaires prepare to celebrate the facility’s 100th year with a street festival on July 8, from 11 a.m. to “whenever,” Ulmer said, with a grin.
“We are trying to help ourselves with this fundraiser,” Ulmer said. “But we’re also using whatever we raise to help disabled veterans and other community needs.”
“There’s a lot we can do to improve the inside of the building. We were lucky. All we had to do was replace floors,” Ulmer said. “There was smoke damage on all three floors. The whole building was on fire when the fire department showed up. We had to throw out a lot of things. Anything plastic was lost. And a lot of the food service. We just couldn’t keep it. So we had to restock everything. Doors still need to be replaced.”
The day after the fire, legions from all over the Valley came to help inside.
The cause of the fire was never determined. “Fire marshal said it could have been a cigarette butt,” Ulmer said. “It was during a hot spell, so it could have been anything.”
Part of First Street will be closed from Front to the alley on July 8. The fire department will be there, and hoping they can recruit some volunteers to join, “because they are really hurting.”
There will be a cornhole tournament at the fundraiser, and lots of food,” Ulmer said.
There won’t be a shortage of food at the celebratory event, added Post 71 bar manager Jaime Bowers. “We have 300 hams,” she said. They were not donated, she added. “We had to buy them all.”