Milton B. Romig, 83, McClure

Milton B. Romig, 83, of McClure, passed away on Thursday, May 11, at William Penn Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Lewistown.
He was born March 1, 1940, in McClure, a son of the late Bruce M. and Stella (Knepp) Romig. In 1963, he married the former Myrtle E. Knepp who preceded him in death on May 24, 2021.
Milton was a member of Baker's E.U.B. Church, McClure.
Milton worked at Bickle's Pallet Shop and American Hickory and also transported Amish wherever they needed to go.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and butchering.
Surviving are two sons, Calvin (Angel) Romig and David (Tina) Romig; one daughter, Sue Kline (Shawn Hartley); five grandchildren, Amy (Jonathan) Benson, Emily (Cameron) Flick, Ashlee Wagner, Matthew Kline, and Jessica Hartley; two great-grandchildren, Luna and Virgil; one brother, Martin Romig.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Sarah Jane Romig; one brother; Leroy Romig; three sisters, Mary Rager, Francis McCloskey, and Nora Mae Wray.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at Baker's E.U.B Cemetery, McClure with Pastor Clark Kelsey officiating.
Following the graveside service, a meal will be prepared at the McClure Fire Co. for a time of sharing and fellowship at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.