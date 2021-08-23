Faith community members routinely say a church is more than a physical structure, that its connectivity comes from its people and beliefs, not a brick and mortar building.
That was proven in Milton over the past 21 months. Still, there was an unquestionable sense of relief and joy Sunday when dozens of parishioners returned to the Bethany United Methodist Church for a formal grand reopening service.
Parishioners had been worshiping in West Milton since a fire heavily damaged the historic structure built in 1882 in November 2019. The church was rebuilt following the Great Fire of 1880 that destroyed most of Milton, including the original Bethany United Methodist building.
In 2019, firefighters were able to maintain most of the structural integrity after a fire heavily damaged the roof and front of the church.
It took more than 600 days and $4 million for Poole Anderson Construction, of State College, and five subcontractors to complete renovations and reconstruction.
The church, members say, is like new.
“The outside, what you see looks exactly as what you’d see looking at it in 1882. The inside is all brand new. It’s really beautiful,” said Mike Longenberger, a member of the church.
Part of the physical upgrades are a new wet and dry sprinkler system along with a smoke detection system wired to alert first responders in the event of detection.
One of the more significant spiritual upgrades actually is courtesy of the fire. Two of the church’s stained glass windows are now exposed inside the sanctuary, providing an array of natural light emitting from the sprawling windows. the windows had been covered from the interior. Additionally, a mural of The 10 Commandments, long hidden by a previous renovation, is once again a focal point for parishioners following the latest renovations.
Betty Blyler grew up in the church. She recalled visiting her sister’s home a few blocks from the church on the day of the 2019 fire. First, she heard sirens. Later, she saw smoke rising above the skyline. Eventually, she witnessed firsthand as flames spread on the church roof.
“I really wanted to see them rebuild it because it’s a focal point of the town,” Blyler said. “I’m very glad to be here. I think they did a really good job.”
Getting from there to here wasn’t easy. It took a village. On the day of the fire, Rev. William McNeal, who led the church before retiring last month, said “The building may be wrecked and on fire, but the church will stand forever.”
He was never more right than he was on Sunday as parishioners filled back into their house of worship.
