Milton F. “Fred” Greenawalt, 69, of Lewisburg, passed away Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, at Watsontown Health and Rehab.
He was born in Erie, Feb. 19, 1952, a son of the late Milton F. and Florence (Miczikus) Greenawalt.
He was a graduate of Lewisburg High School, and Academy of Hair Design in Bloomsburg. He was a former resident of and had a hair salon on JPM Road, Lewisburg, for 30 years.
He was a member of St Paul’s United Church of Christ in West Milton, was a former Supervisor for Kelly Township, was on Union County Democrat Committee, and loved to travel.
He is survived by a brother, Daniel (DeAnn) Greenawalt of Jacksonville, Fla.; a sister, Kathy Criswell of Lewisburg; two nieces, Amanda Greenawalt of Williamsport, Laura Greenawalt of Florida; four nephews, Gary K. (Ashley) Gemberling of Milton, David Gemberling of Annapolis, Md., and Kevin Gemberling of Lewisburg, Samuel Greenawalt of Colorado; and five great- grandnieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, David Greenawalt; a sister, Colette Greenawalt; and a brother-in-law, Rev. Gregory Criswell.
Friends and relatives will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Market and Eighth streets, Lewisburg, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, at St Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton, with his pastor Rev. Timothy Hogan-Palazzo officiating.
Burial will follow in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
Donations in Fred’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.