LEWISBURG — The success of a pop-up shop in Lewisburg prompted florist Susie Gearhart to expand The Blooming Rooster Florals and Gifts shop she has operated in Milton for more than two years.
On Friday, a ribbon-cutting was held at her second location — 322 Market Street in Lewisburg.
At the event was Denny Hummer, assistant director for business incubation at Bucknell’s Small Business Development Center, which helped Gearhart obtain a grant from the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerated Program to fund the expansion.
“It’s a growth opportunity for artists,” he said.
Gearhart is a second-generation florist from New Jersey. She set up a pop-shop inside Lewisburg Pharmacy that included silk flowers, candles, soaps and other items from her gift shop.
“I didn’t offer any fresh arrangements, but we still did as much business that we do in a month” in Milton, she said.
That experience led her to look for a space to open a second Blooming Rooster shop in downtown Lewisburg.
The Lewisburg location at 322 Market St. is filled with gift items and fresh flowers and will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Karen Crane, a florist trained by Gearhart, will continue to operate the Milton shop at 30 Elm Street on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
“We can’t leave Milton,” said Gearhart. “The town needs good retail to attract new business.”
In addition to fresh flowers and gift items, Gearhart will be offering floral arrangement lessons to the public.