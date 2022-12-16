MILTON — It’s a full house for Dawn Kershaw.
The 57-year-old woman lives with her daughter, son-in-law and four grandchildren in Milton. Kershaw moved in to help after her daughter broke her back and needs to have surgery. Kershaw herself is dealing with chronic kidney disease.
This is Kershaw’s first year signing up for the Here. For Good. Campaign. It was her daughter who learned about the program on Facebook after seeing a post about it — the post was about a new event to help grandparents get gifts for their grandchildren.
“(The event) was really good,” Kershaw said. “I hope they do it every year.”
She said her 75-year-old mother was able to get gifts for her great-grandchildren because of it.
Kershaw’s grandkids are ages 8, 7, 5 and 2.
“My oldest granddaughter loves babies and my oldest grandson really like space,” she said. “My youngest grandson likes anything to do with Star Wars and Batman and my youngest granddaughter really loves Gabby’s Dollhouse.
The Here. For Good. Campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.